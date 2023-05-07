Trend Penularan Covid-19 Global Turun dalam Sepekan Terakhir, di Indonesia Masih Naik 35%

SINAR HARAPAN--Keputusan Organisasi Kesehartan Dunia (WHO) mengakhiri kedaruratan Covid-1 cukup beralasan karena trend sepekan terakhir menunjukkan penurunan penularan virus secara global.
Data yang dilansir situs real time worldometers.info, Minggu (7/5/2023) terjadi penurunan sebanyak 28% dalam sepekan terakhir. Pada pekan ini tercatat kasus terkonfirmasi positif sebanyak 491.922, menurun dibandingkan pekan sebelumnya sebanyak 627.572 kasus.
Jumlah korban meninggal dunia secara global juga menurun dalam sepekan terakhir sebanyak 40% dari 4.329 orang menjadi 2.596 orang dalam pekan terakhir.
Penyebaran virus baru terlihat masih cukup banyak di Korea Selatan, Jepang, AS, Prancis, Australia, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Italia. Kecuali Korsel, trendnya menurun dalam sepekan terakhir.
Menurut data tersebut, peningkatan kasus baru positif Covid-19 masih meningkat di Indonesia (35%), kemudian Meksiko 19%, Filipina 65%, Qatar 311%, Cyprus 240%, Afghanistan 117%, UEA 108%, Israel 17%, Myanmar 114%.
Berikut ini data trend sepekan terakhir penularan virus Covid-19 yang dilansir situs worldometers.info, Minggu pagi:
|#
|Country,
Other
|Cases in the last 7 days
|Cases in the preceding 7 days
|Weekly Case % Change
|Cases in the last 7 days/1M pop
|Deaths in the last 7 days
|Deaths in the preceding 7 days
|Weekly Death % Change
|Deaths in the last 7 days/1M pop
|Population
|World
|451,922
|627,572
|-28%
|2,596
|4,329
|-40%
|1
|S. Korea
|93,931
|90,547
|+4%
|1,830
|44
|61
|-28%
|0.9
|51,329,899
|2
|Japan
|64,976
|74,812
|-13%
|517
|117
|172
|-32%
|0.9
|125,584,838
|3
|USA
|35,824
|72,688
|-51%
|107
|330
|942
|-65%
|1.0
|334,805,269
|4
|France
|31,677
|40,973
|-23%
|483
|255
|267
|-4%
|4
|65,584,518
|5
|Russia
|28,970
|41,993
|-31%
|199
|225
|230
|-2%
|2
|145,805,947
|6
|Australia
|25,995
|30,585
|-15%
|997
|118
|121
|-2%
|5
|26,068,792
|7
|India
|21,861
|53,400
|-59%
|16
|126
|204
|-38%
|0.1
|1,406,631,776
|8
|Brazil
|16,523
|40,110
|-59%
|77
|145
|314
|-54%
|0.7
|215,353,593
|9
|Vietnam
|14,069
|16,803
|-16%
|142
|8
|1
|+700%
|0.1
|98,953,541
|10
|Italy
|13,699
|23,050
|-41%
|227
|118
|159
|-26%
|2
|60,262,770
|11
|Indonesia
|12,913
|9,590
|+35%
|46
|167
|96
|+74%
|0.6
|279,134,505
|12
|Mexico
|10,479
|8,797
|+19%
|80
|78
|131
|-40%
|0.6
|131,562,772
|13
|Spain
|8,901
|10,388
|-14%
|191
|105
|126
|-17%
|2
|46,719,142
|14
|Greece
|7,976
|13,234
|-40%
|773
|18
|41
|-56%
|2
|10,316,637
|15
|Germany
|7,395
|9,675
|-24%
|88
|331
|508
|-35%
|4
|83,883,596
|16
|Philippines
|6,930
|4,194
|+65%
|62
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|112,508,994
|17
|Austria
|3,982
|5,416
|-26%
|439
|4
|32
|-88%
|0.4
|9,066,710
|18
|Romania
|3,778
|7,368
|-49%
|199
|42
|46
|-9%
|2
|19,031,335
|19
|New Zealand
|3,151
|11,413
|-72%
|643
|10
|37
|-73%
|2
|4,898,203
|20
|Qatar
|3,117
|0
|+311,700%
|1,046
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,979,915
|21
|Hong Kong
|2,927
|2,400
|+22%
|385
|46
|36
|+28%
|6
|7,604,299
|22
|Serbia
|2,442
|2,892
|-16%
|282
|8
|6
|+33%
|0.9
|8,653,016
|23
|Cyprus
|2,404
|0
|+240,400%
|1,965
|10
|0
|+1%
|8
|1,223,387
|24
|Thailand
|1,811
|1,088
|+66%
|26
|10
|5
|+100%
|0.1
|70,078,203
|25
|Afghanistan
|1,797
|829
|+117%
|44
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.0
|40,754,388
|26
|UAE
|1,650
|795
|+108%
|164
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|10,081,785
|27
|Israel
|1,556
|1,330
|+17%
|167
|13
|22
|-41%
|1
|9,326,000
|28
|Chile
|1,529
|1,936
|-21%
|79
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|19,250,195
|29
|Belgium
|1,183
|2,517
|-53%
|101
|22
|44
|-50%
|2
|11,668,278
|30
|Saudi Arabia
|1,132
|1,205
|-6%
|32
|3
|3
|0%
|0.1
|35,844,909
|31
|Costa Rica
|1,113
|1,231
|-10%
|215
|12
|13
|-8%
|2
|5,182,354
|32
|Myanmar
|1,076
|502
|+114%
|19
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|55,227,143
|33
|Peru
|992
|1,828
|-46%
|29
|28
|75
|-63%
|0.8
|33,684,208
|34
|Poland
|932
|1,927
|-52%
|25
|8
|35
|-77%
|0.2
|37,739,785
|35
|Bulgaria
|884
|1,024
|-14%
|129
|14
|21
|-33%
|2
|6,844,597
|36
|Bahrain
|651
|573
|+14%
|365
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|1,783,983
|37
|Colombia
|626
|622
|+0.6%
|12
|9
|7
|+29%
|0.2
|51,512,762
|38
|Panama
|591
|633
|-7%
|133
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|4,446,964
|39
|Finland
|584
|1,929
|-70%
|105
|1
|10
|-90%
|0.2
|5,554,960
|40
|Czechia
|567
|978
|-42%
|53
|11
|19
|-42%
|1
|10,736,784
|41
|Croatia
|509
|559
|-9%
|125
|25
|26
|-4%
|6
|4,059,286
|42
|Lithuania
|495
|677
|-27%
|186
|8
|6
|+33%
|3
|2,661,708
|43
|Hungary
|469
|616
|-24%
|49
|3
|8
|-63%
|0.3
|9,606,259
|44
|Guatemala
|449
|899
|-50%
|24
|0
|7
|-100%
|0
|18,584,039
|45
|Lebanon
|425
|464
|-8%
|64
|6
|8
|-25%
|0.9
|6,684,849
|46
|Denmark
|381
|417
|-9%
|65
|40
|37
|+8%
|7
|5,834,950
|47
|Bolivia
|375
|470
|-20%
|31
|1
|1
|0%
|0.1
|11,992,656
|48
|50
|Ireland
|323
|597
|-46%
|64
|17
|25
|-32%
|3
|5,020,199
|51
|Norway
|289
|446
|-35%
|52
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|5,511,370
|52
|Estonia
|284
|329
|-14%
|215
|0
|15
|-100%
|0
|1,321,910
|53
|Uzbekistan
|284
|211
|+35%
|8
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|34,382,084
|54
|Kazakhstan
|272
|372
|-27%
|14
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|19,205,043
|55
|Tunisia
|265
|129
|+105%
|22
|11
|9
|+22%
|0.9
|12,046,656
|56
|Paraguay
|224
|242
|-7%
|31
|5
|3
|+67%
|0.7
|7,305,843
|57
|Montenegro
|214
|269
|-20%
|341
|2
|0
|+200%
|3
|627,950
|58
|Slovenia
|195
|293
|-33%
|94
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,078,034
|59
|Maldives
|194
|199
|-3%
|359
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|540,985
|60
|Azerbaijan
|186
|259
|-28%
|18
|16
|19
|-16%
|2
|10,300,205
|61
|Guadeloupe
|171
|118
|+45%
|428
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|399,794
|62
|Cuba
|168
|155
|+8%
|15
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,305,652
|63
|Pakistan
|168
|127
|+32%
|0.7
|2
|1
|+100%
|0.0
|229,488,994
|64
|Moldova
|166
|280
|-41%
|41
|1
|6
|-83%
|0.2
|4,013,171
|65
|Slovakia
|158
|14
|+1,029%
|29
|0
|5
|-100%
|0
|5,460,193
|66
|Trinidad and Tobago
|146
|0
|+14,600%
|104
|3
|0
|+300%
|2
|1,406,585
|67
|Nepal
|141
|384
|-63%
|5
|1
|3
|-67%
|0.0
|30,225,582
|68
|Cabo Verde
|132
|114
|+16%
|233
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|567,678
|69
|Mauritius
|116
|104
|+12%
|91
|4
|2
|+100%
|3
|1,274,727
|70
|Barbados
|100
|0
|+10,000%
|347
|1
|0
|+100%
|3
|288,023
|71
|Martinique
|93
|0
|+9,300%
|249
|2
|0
|+200%
|5
|374,087
|72
|Sweden
|87
|1,060
|-92%
|9
|2
|37
|-95%
|0.2
|10,218,971
|73
|North Macedonia
|85
|92
|-8%
|41
|1
|1
|0%
|0.5
|2,081,304
|74
|Malta
|83
|124
|-33%
|187
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|444,033
|75
|Mozambique
|83
|0
|+8,300%
|3
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.0
|33,089,461
|76
|Bangladesh
|76
|45
|+69%
|0.5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|167,885,689
|77
|French Polynesia
|71
|39
|+82%
|250
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|284,164
|78
|Venezuela
|68
|62
|+10%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|29,266,991
|79
|Latvia
|65
|132
|-51%
|35
|3
|7
|-57%
|2
|1,848,837
|80
|San Marino
|63
|108
|-42%
|1,848
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|34,085
|81
|Sri Lanka
|54
|23
|+135%
|3
|3
|3
|0%
|0.1
|21,575,842
|82
|Algeria
|53
|41
|+29%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|45,350,148
|83
|Zimbabwe
|46
|26
|+77%
|3
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|15,331,428
|84
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|44
|95
|-54%
|14
|1
|4
|-75%
|0.3
|3,249,317
|85
|Jamaica
|39
|46
|-15%
|13
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,985,094
|86
|Dominican Republic
|37
|47
|-21%
|3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,056,370
|87
|Syria
|34
|0
|+3,400%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|19,364,809
|88
|Andorra
|29
|0
|+2,900%
|374
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|77,463
|89
|Madagascar
|25
|34
|-26%
|0.9
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|29,178,077
|90
|Turks and Caicos
|23
|0
|+2,300%
|579
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|39,741
|91
|Ethiopia
|22
|17
|+29%
|0.2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|120,812,698
|92
|Kyrgyzstan
|12
|10
|+20%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|6,728,271
|93
|Burundi
|9
|5
|+80%
|0.7
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|12,624,840
|94
|Zambia
|9
|98
|-91%
|0.5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|19,470,234
|95
|Macao
|8
|5
|+60%
|12
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|667,490
|96
|Laos
|8
|9
|-11%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|7,481,023
|97
|Saint Martin
|7
|6
|+17%
|176
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|39,730
|98
|Guyana
|6
|29
|-79%
|8
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|794,045
|99
|Malawi
|6
|0
|+600%
|0.3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|20,180,839
|100
|Botswana
|5
|6
|-17%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,441,162
|101
|Cook Islands
|5
|3
|+67%
|285
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,571
|102
|Ivory Coast
|4
|2
|+100%
|0.1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|27,742,298
|103
|Papua New Guinea
|4
|0
|+400%
|0.4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|9,292,169
|104
|Togo
|4
|9
|-56%
|0.5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|8,680,837
|105
|Bhutan
|3
|9
|-67%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|787,941
|106
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|3
|7
|-57%
|27
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|111,551
|107
|Libya
|2
|0
|+200%
|0.3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|7,040,745
|108
|Senegal
|2
|2
|0%
|0.1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,653,671
|109
|Cambodia
|1
|2
|-50%
|0.1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,168,639
|110
|Mali
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|21,473,764
|111
|St. Barth
|1
|1
|0%
|101
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|9,945
|112
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|1
|0
|+100%
|19
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|53,871
|113
|Sao Tome and Principe
|1
|6
|-83%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|227,679
|114
|Palau
|1
|0
|+100%
|55
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|18,233
|115
|Malaysia
|0
|4,963
|-100%
|0
|0
|9
|-100%
|0
|33,181,072
|116
|Angola
|0
|31
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|35,027,343
|117
|Armenia
|0
|82
|-100%
|0
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|2,971,966
|118
|Bahamas
|0
|81
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|400,516
|119
|Brunei
|0
|1,241
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|445,431
|120
|Chad
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,413,580
|121
|Comoros
|0
|4
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|907,419
|122
|DRC
|0
|143
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|95,240,792
|123
|Ecuador
|0
|1,107
|-100%
|0
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|18,113,361
|124
|Fiji
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|909,466
|125
|Georgia
|0
|617
|-100%
|0
|0
|6
|-100%
|0
|3,968,738
|126
|Ghana
|0
|38
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|32,395,450
|127
|Grenada
|0
|10
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|113,475
|128
|Haiti
|0
|7
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,680,283
|129
|Iran
|0
|2,639
|-100%
|0
|0
|144
|-100%
|0
|86,022,837
|130
|Kenya
|0
|34
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|56,215,221
|131
|Kuwait
|0
|96
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|4,380,326
|132
|Monaco
|0
|7
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|39,783
|133
|Mongolia
|0
|27
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|3,378,078
|134
|Morocco
|0
|574
|-100%
|0
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|37,772,756
|135
|New Caledonia
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|290,915
|136
|Portugal
|0
|827
|-100%
|0
|0
|25
|-100%
|0
|10,140,570
|137
|Eswatini
|0
|41
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,184,817
|138
|Switzerland
|0
|1,059
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|8,773,637
|139
|Timor-Leste
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,369,429
|140
|Uganda
|0
|13
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|48,432,863
|141
|Ukraine
|0
|10,845
|-100%
|0
|0
|105
|-100%
|0
|43,192,122
|142
|Uruguay
|0
|798
|-100%
|0
|0
|4
|-100%
|0
|3,496,016
