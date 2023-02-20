Penularan Covid-19 di Dunia Turun 26% Dalam Sepekan Terakhir

SINAR HARAPAN--Penularan vuirus Covid-19 di dunia dalam sepekan terakhir menurun 26%, namun demikian masih ada kenaikan di beberapa negara.
Dikutip dari situs worldometers.info, dalam sepekan terakhir penambahan kasus positif Covid-19 sebanyak 924.142 turun dibandingkan opekan sebelumnya sebanyak 1.248.712 kasus positif.
Jumlah kematian juga menurun 30% dalam sepekan terakhir dari 8.803 orang meninggal menjadi hanya 6.178 orang.
Beberapa negara yang masih mencatat kenaikan penderita positif Covid dalam sepekan terakhir antara lain Jerman (12%), Rusia 24%, Austria (19%), Polandia (58%), Cechnya (50%), Ukraina (42%), Bahrain (365%), Sloveia (44%) dan Moldova (48%).
Angka kematian terbanyak pekan ini ada di Amerika Serikat sebanyak 1.268 orang, Jepang 991 orang, Taiwan 417 orang, Jerman 526 orang, dan Brazil 373 orang.
Berikut ini perkembangan penularan Covid-19 di dunia. Tabel dikutip dari situs real time worldometers.info, Senin petang:
|#
|Country,
Other
|Cases in the last 7 days
|Cases in the preceding 7 days
|Weekly Case % Change
|Cases in the last 7 days/1M pop
|Deaths in the last 7 days
|Deaths in the preceding 7 days
|Weekly Death % Change
|Deaths in the last 7 days/1M pop
|Population
|World
|924,142
|1,248,712
|-26%
|6,187
|8,803
|-30%
|1
|Japan
|141,581
|204,646
|-31%
|1,127
|991
|1,218
|-19%
|8
|125,584,838
|2
|Taiwan
|116,058
|140,254
|-17%
|4,858
|417
|416
|+0%
|17
|23,888,595
|3
|USA
|110,490
|215,623
|-49%
|330
|1,268
|2,457
|-48%
|4
|334,805,269
|4
|Germany
|95,299
|84,735
|+12%
|1,136
|526
|635
|-17%
|6
|83,883,596
|5
|Russia
|93,918
|75,973
|+24%
|644
|248
|272
|-9%
|2
|145,805,947
|6
|S. Korea
|79,372
|92,788
|-14%
|1,546
|120
|140
|-14%
|2
|51,329,899
|7
|Brazil
|54,852
|63,884
|-14%
|255
|373
|313
|+19%
|2
|215,353,593
|8
|Austria
|33,808
|28,389
|+19%
|3,729
|13
|34
|-62%
|1
|9,066,710
|9
|France
|24,509
|22,383
|+9%
|374
|175
|150
|+17%
|3
|65,584,518
|10
|Italy
|17,742
|28,634
|-38%
|294
|220
|253
|-13%
|4
|60,262,770
|11
|Mexico
|14,070
|19,543
|-28%
|107
|115
|187
|-39%
|0.9
|131,562,772
|12
|Australia
|12,987
|16,825
|-23%
|498
|141
|227
|-38%
|5
|26,068,792
|13
|UK
|12,781
|22,720
|-44%
|187
|403
|669
|6
|68,497,907
|14
|Poland
|10,590
|6,645
|+59%
|281
|47
|31
|+52%
|1
|37,739,785
|15
|Chile
|10,569
|10,602
|-0.3%
|549
|87
|103
|-16%
|5
|19,250,195
|16
|New Zealand
|8,220
|8,435
|-3%
|1,678
|26
|32
|-19%
|5
|4,898,203
|17
|Greece
|7,991
|80,163
|-90%
|775
|78
|127
|-39%
|8
|10,316,637
|18
|Czechia
|5,708
|3,817
|+50%
|532
|21
|23
|-9%
|2
|10,736,784
|19
|Ukraine
|5,283
|3,708
|+42%
|122
|44
|68
|-35%
|1
|43,192,122
|20
|Serbia
|5,192
|5,027
|+3%
|600
|32
|18
|+78%
|4
|8,653,016
|21
|Spain
|5,028
|8,001
|-37%
|108
|150
|248
|-40%
|3
|46,719,142
|22
|Costa Rica
|4,207
|4,201
|+0.1%
|812
|14
|23
|-39%
|3
|5,182,354
|23
|Belgium
|4,185
|6,308
|-34%
|359
|27
|39
|-31%
|2
|11,668,278
|24
|Bahrain
|3,656
|0
|+365,600%
|2,049
|4
|0
|+400%
|2
|1,783,983
|25
|Romania
|3,200
|2,799
|+14%
|168
|31
|43
|-28%
|2
|19,031,335
|26
|Israel
|3,124
|3,014
|+4%
|335
|14
|33
|-58%
|2
|9,326,000
|27
|Netherlands
|2,880
|2,743
|+5%
|167
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|17,211,447
|28
|Guatemala
|2,075
|2,374
|-13%
|112
|8
|21
|-62%
|0.4
|18,584,039
|29
|Lithuania
|1,889
|2,090
|-10%
|710
|18
|7
|+157%
|7
|2,661,708
|30
|Slovenia
|1,738
|1,208
|+44%
|836
|3
|4
|-25%
|1
|2,078,034
|31
|Malaysia
|1,521
|1,491
|+2%
|46
|5
|8
|-38%
|0.2
|33,181,072
|32
|Cyprus
|1,516
|1,355
|+12%
|1,239
|4
|2
|+100%
|3
|1,223,387
|33
|Canada
|1,442
|10,178
|-86%
|38
|33
|237
|-86%
|0.9
|38,388,419
|34
|South Africa
|1,437
|2,211
|-35%
|24
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|60,756,135
|35
|Indonesia
|1,416
|1,664
|-15%
|5
|22
|32
|-31%
|0.1
|279,134,505
|36
|Moldova
|1,338
|905
|+48%
|333
|7
|4
|+75%
|2
|4,013,171
|37
|Hong Kong
|1,263
|1,961
|-36%
|166
|22
|30
|-27%
|3
|7,604,299
|38
|Portugal
|1,229
|1,225
|+0.3%
|121
|58
|26
|+123%
|6
|10,140,570
|39
|Peru
|1,032
|1,122
|-8%
|31
|72
|93
|-23%
|2
|33,684,208
|40
|Iran
|918
|796
|+15%
|11
|23
|24
|-4%
|0.3
|86,022,837
|41
|India
|837
|746
|+12%
|0.6
|8
|8
|0%
|0.0
|1,406,631,776
|42
|Hungary
|830
|825
|+0.6%
|86
|31
|30
|+3%
|3
|9,606,259
|43
|Bolivia
|802
|1,417
|-43%
|67
|4
|2
|+100%
|0.3
|11,992,656
|44
|Philippines
|784
|1,019
|-23%
|7
|72
|98
|-27%
|0.6
|112,508,994
|45
|Colombia
|707
|868
|-19%
|14
|20
|32
|-38%
|0.4
|51,512,762
|46
|UAE
|677
|574
|+18%
|67
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|10,081,785
|47
|Paraguay
|663
|128
|+418%
|91
|6
|13
|-54%
|0.8
|7,305,843
|48
|Honduras
|617
|0
|+61,700%
|60
|5
|0
|+500%
|0.5
|10,221,247
|49
|Kazakhstan
|559
|509
|+10%
|29
|3
|0
|+300%
|0.2
|19,205,043
|50
|Zimbabwe
|559
|759
|-26%
|36
|3
|1
|+200%
|0.2
|15,331,428
|51
|Slovakia
|555
|473
|+17%
|102
|16
|19
|-16%
|3
|5,460,193
|52
|Montenegro
|554
|374
|+48%
|882
|1
|2
|-50%
|2
|627,950
|53
|Lebanon
|541
|751
|-28%
|81
|10
|8
|+25%
|1
|6,684,849
|54
|Sweden
|503
|1,042
|-52%
|49
|0
|45
|-100%
|0
|10,218,971
|55
|Uruguay
|501
|555
|-10%
|143
|3
|5
|-40%
|0.9
|3,496,016
|56
|Panama
|444
|513
|-13%
|100
|1
|3
|-67%
|0.2
|4,446,964
|57
|Georgia
|432
|3,207
|-87%
|109
|3
|7
|-57%
|0.8
|3,968,738
|58
|Thailand
|392
|252
|+56%
|6
|12
|17
|-29%
|0.2
|70,078,203
|59
|Saudi Arabia
|392
|354
|+11%
|11
|10
|12
|-17%
|0.3
|35,844,909
|60
|Qatar
|386
|250
|+54%
|130
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,979,915
|61
|Croatia
|371
|330
|+12%
|91
|22
|28
|-21%
|5
|4,059,286
|62
|Denmark
|370
|488
|-24%
|63
|27
|24
|+13%
|5
|5,834,950
|63
|Bulgaria
|330
|273
|+21%
|48
|10
|10
|0%
|1
|6,844,597
|64
|Estonia
|328
|306
|+7%
|248
|7
|7
|0%
|5
|1,321,910
|65
|Namibia
|318
|0
|+31,800%
|121
|2
|0
|+200%
|0.8
|2,633,874
|66
|Trinidad and Tobago
|312
|291
|+7%
|222
|5
|5
|0%
|4
|1,406,585
|67
|Norway
|306
|286
|+7%
|56
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|5,511,370
|68
|Ireland
|251
|708
|-65%
|50
|3
|24
|-88%
|0.6
|5,020,199
|69
|Samoa
|192
|315
|-39%
|949
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|202,239
|70
|Finland
|176
|562
|-69%
|32
|0
|4
|-100%
|0
|5,554,960
|71
|Pakistan
|171
|138
|+24%
|0.7
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.0
|229,488,994
|72
|Jamaica
|160
|276
|-42%
|54
|12
|4
|+200%
|4
|2,985,094
|73
|Uzbekistan
|130
|121
|+7%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|34,382,084
|74
|Tunisia
|129
|121
|+7%
|11
|3
|15
|-80%
|0.2
|12,046,656
|75
|Latvia
|128
|194
|-34%
|69
|6
|4
|+50%
|3
|1,848,837
|76
|Azerbaijan
|123
|147
|-16%
|12
|5
|2
|+150%
|0.5
|10,300,205
|77
|Martinique
|120
|0
|+12,000%
|321
|1
|0
|+100%
|3
|374,087
|78
|Vietnam
|118
|126
|-6%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|98,953,541
|79
|Venezuela
|110
|156
|-29%
|4
|1
|2
|-50%
|0.0
|29,266,991
|80
|Afghanistan
|107
|365
|-71%
|3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|40,754,388
|81
|Botswana
|101
|267
|-62%
|41
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|2,441,162
|82
|Ethiopia
|100
|109
|-8%
|0.8
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|120,812,698
|83
|San Marino
|94
|0
|+9,400%
|2,758
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|34,085
|84
|Iceland
|82
|151
|-46%
|237
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|345,393
|85
|Malta
|82
|104
|-21%
|185
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|444,033
|86
|Malawi
|81
|0
|+8,100%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|20,180,839
|87
|Mali
|81
|43
|+88%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|21,473,764
|88
|Dominican Republic
|80
|317
|-75%
|7
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,056,370
|89
|Rwanda
|80
|0
|+8,000%
|6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|13,600,464
|90
|Haiti
|67
|0
|+6,700%
|6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,680,283
|91
|Uganda
|64
|0
|+6,400%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|48,432,863
|92
|DRC
|61
|71
|-14%
|0.6
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.0
|95,240,792
|93
|Albania
|59
|44
|+34%
|21
|1
|0
|+100%
|0.3
|2,866,374
|94
|Bangladesh
|59
|70
|-16%
|0.4
|1
|1
|0%
|0.0
|167,885,689
|95
|Tanzania
|58
|53
|+9%
|0.9
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|63,298,550
|96
|Kenya
|57
|0
|+5,700%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|56,215,221
|97
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|55
|60
|-8%
|17
|6
|2
|+200%
|2
|3,249,317
|98
|Channel Islands
|53
|45
|+18%
|300
|0
|4
|-100%
|0
|176,463
|99
|Morocco
|48
|55
|-13%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|37,772,756
|100
|Ivory Coast
|46
|66
|-30%
|2
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|27,742,298
|101
|Eswatini
|41
|15
|+173%
|35
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,184,817
|102
|Burundi
|35
|82
|-57%
|3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|12,624,840
|103
|Myanmar
|35
|24
|+46%
|0.6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|55,227,143
|104
|Cuba
|32
|32
|0%
|3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|11,305,652
|105
|Egypt
|32
|21
|+52%
|0.3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|106,156,692
|106
|Burkina Faso
|31
|0
|+3,100%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|22,102,838
|107
|Zambia
|29
|657
|-96%
|1
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|19,470,234
|108
|Guinea
|27
|0
|+2,700%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|13,865,691
|109
|Belize
|24
|37
|-35%
|58
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|412,190
|110
|Niue
|22
|2
|+1,000%
|13,564
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,622
|111
|Mauritius
|21
|15
|+40%
|16
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,274,727
|112
|Guyana
|20
|48
|-58%
|25
|1
|2
|-50%
|1
|794,045
|113
|Nepal
|18
|9
|+100%
|0.6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|30,225,582
|114
|Algeria
|16
|15
|+7%
|0.4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|45,350,148
|115
|Papua New Guinea
|16
|26
|-38%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|9,292,169
|116
|Sudan
|16
|5
|+220%
|0.3
|3
|0
|+300%
|0.1
|45,992,020
|117
|Gibraltar
|15
|0
|+1,500%
|445
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|33,704
|118
|Turks and Caicos
|14
|0
|+1,400%
|352
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|39,741
|119
|Liechtenstein
|13
|15
|-13%
|339
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|38,387
|120
|Sri Lanka
|12
|9
|+33%
|0.6
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|21,575,842
|121
|Fiji
|12
|16
|-25%
|13
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|909,466
|122
|Kyrgyzstan
|12
|7
|+71%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|6,728,271
|123
|Laos
|11
|11
|0%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|7,481,023
|124
|Chad
|9
|0
|+900%
|0.5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,413,580
|125
|Monaco
|9
|17
|-47%
|226
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|39,783
|126
|Ghana
|8
|40
|-80%
|0.2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|32,395,450
|127
|Marshall Islands
|8
|6
|+33%
|133
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|60,057
|128
|Senegal
|8
|0
|+800%
|0.5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,653,671
|129
|Syria
|8
|0
|+800%
|0.4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|19,364,809
|130
|Mongolia
|7
|14
|-50%
|2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|3,378,078
|131
|Andorra
|6
|10
|-40%
|77
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|77,463
|132
|Bermuda
|6
|14
|-57%
|97
|1
|0
|+100%
|16
|61,939
|133
|Guinea-Bissau
|6
|0
|+600%
|3
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|2,063,367
|134
|Tonga
|6
|16
|-63%
|56
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|107,749
|135
|Comoros
|5
|0
|+500%
|6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|907,419
|136
|Macao
|4
|10
|-60%
|6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|667,490
|137
|Cambodia
|4
|6
|-33%
|0.2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,168,639
|138
|Kiribati
|4
|0
|+400%
|32
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|123,419
|139
|Libya
|4
|4
|0%
|0.6
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|7,040,745
|140
|Bhutan
|3
|3
|0%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|787,941
|141
|Cabo Verde
|3
|6
|-50%
|5
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|567,678
|142
|Cook Islands
|3
|3
|0%
|171
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|17,571
|143
|Madagascar
|3
|7
|-57%
|0.1
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|29,178,077
|144
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|3
|1
|+200%
|56
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|53,871
|145
|Caribbean Netherlands
|2
|5
|-60%
|75
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|26,647
|146
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|22
|-91%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,496,662
|147
|Maldives
|2
|6
|-67%
|4
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|540,985
|148
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|2
|2
|0%
|18
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|111,551
|149
|Somalia
|2
|4
|-50%
|0.1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|16,841,795
|150
|Timor-Leste
|2
|1
|+100%
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|1,369,429
|151
|Togo
|2
|6
|-67%
|0.2
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|8,680,837
|152
|Singapore
|0
|2,826
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|5,943,546
|153
|Argentina
|0
|1,807
|-100%
|0
|0
|11
|-100%
|0
|46,010,234
|154
|Armenia
|0
|324
|-100%
|0
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|2,971,966
|155
|Aruba
|0
|33
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|107,609
|156
|Barbados
|0
|277
|-100%
|0
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|288,023
|157
|Benin
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|12,784,726
|158
|Ecuador
|0
|4,571
|-100%
|0
|0
|66
|-100%
|0
|18,113,361
|159
|Guadeloupe
|0
|310
|-100%
|0
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|399,794
|160
|Liberia
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|5,305,117
|161
|North Macedonia
|0
|200
|-100%
|0
|0
|12
|-100%
|0
|2,081,304
|162
|Mauritania
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|4,901,981
|163
|Mayotte
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|286,259
|164
|Micronesia
|0
|995
|-100%
|0
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|117,489
|165
|Micronesia
|0
|995
|-100%
|0
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|117,489
|166
|Mozambique
|0
|825
|-100%
|0
|0
|4
|-100%
|0
|33,089,461
|167
|Nauru
|0
|194
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|10,903
|168
|St. Barth
|0
|11
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|9,945
|169
|Saint Lucia
|0
|79
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|185,113
|170
|Saint Martin
|0
|14
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|39,730
|171
|Sint Maarten
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|43,966
|172
|Switzerland
|0
|22,277
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|8,773,637
|173
|Palau
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|18,233
|World
|924,142
|1,248,712
|-26%
|6,187
|8,803
|-30%