Penularan Covid-19 di Dunia Turun 26% Dalam Sepekan Terakhir

Banjar Chaeruddin
- Senin, 20 Februari 2023 | 18:24 WIB
Ilustrasi (dok)
SINAR HARAPAN--Penularan vuirus Covid-19 di dunia dalam sepekan terakhir menurun 26%, namun demikian masih ada kenaikan di beberapa negara.

Dikutip dari situs worldometers.info, dalam sepekan terakhir penambahan kasus positif Covid-19 sebanyak 924.142 turun dibandingkan opekan sebelumnya sebanyak 1.248.712 kasus positif.

Jumlah kematian juga menurun 30% dalam sepekan terakhir dari 8.803 orang meninggal menjadi hanya 6.178 orang.

Beberapa negara yang masih mencatat kenaikan penderita positif Covid  dalam sepekan terakhir antara lain Jerman (12%), Rusia 24%, Austria (19%), Polandia (58%), Cechnya (50%), Ukraina (42%), Bahrain (365%), Sloveia (44%) dan Moldova (48%).

Angka kematian terbanyak pekan ini ada di Amerika Serikat sebanyak 1.268 orang, Jepang 991 orang, Taiwan 417 orang, Jerman 526 orang, dan Brazil 373 orang.

Berikut ini perkembangan penularan Covid-19 di dunia. Tabel dikutip dari situs real time worldometers.info, Senin petang:

 Sumber: worldometers.info

Editor: Banjar Chaeruddin

Sumber: worldometers.info

Tags

